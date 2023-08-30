oldestchicken

Marsi Parker Darwin snuggles Peanut, the world's oldest living chicken, at home in Michigan.  

 Courtesy of Marsi Parker Darwin

Marsi Parker Darwin and husband Bill live on a Michigan no-kill farm with dogs, cats and various birds, including chickens, peacocks and ducks.

Darwin vividly recalls the day 21 years ago when one of the chicken eggs that was supposed to hatch looked rotten, and had been abandoned by its mother hen. She picked it up and was about to toss it into a pond for turtles to eat, when she heard a small chirp.

oldestchicken

Peanut with the Guinness World Records certificate verifying that she is the world's oldest living chicken.  
oldestchicken

Peanut, the world's oldest living chicken, enjoys pecking on the grass at home in Michigan.  
oldestchicken

Peanut, top middle, with some of the chickens who joined her on Marsi Parker Darwin's screened front porch.  
oldestchicken

Peanut, left, with her 15-year-old offspring, Millie.  
oldestchicken

Some of Marsi Parker Darwin's Michigan flock.  
oldestchicken

Peanut enjoys scratching around in the grass during warmer months. 