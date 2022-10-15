Dogs see the world through their noses. Their exceptional ability to recognize specific scents - vastly better than humans' - helps them find bombs, guns, drugs and human remains, and point to some diseases. Now a study has found that dogs can do something just as remarkable: sniff out stress in people.

The dogs were able to smell changes in human breath and sweat, and - with high accuracy - identify chemical odors people emit when feeling stressed. The findings provide "deeper knowledge of the human-dog relationship and adds to our understanding of how dogs perceive and interact with human psychological states," said Clara Wilson. Wilson, a doctoral student in the Queen's University Belfast school of psychology, is one of the study authors.