PLUM ISLAND — Two young seals, including one visiting from the Arctic, pulled up on the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge beach Sunday to rest and catch some sun before returning to the ocean.
Ashley Stokes, the marine mammal rescue manager for Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, identified one seal from Daily News photos as a grey seal weanling — a seal born this winter that recently left its mother to forage on its own — and the other as a juvenile harp seal.
Grey and harbor seals are year-round residents off the coast of Massachusetts. Stokes said the juvenile harp seal, which was seen on the beach about a quarter-mile north of the grey seal, is "a visitor from the Arctic that frequents our waters in the winter months."
After studying photos of the grey seal, which had crawled about 75 yards up the beach south of the beach from parking lot #3, Stokes wrote, "This seal would have been born this year (the pupping season generally runs from December-February) and would have spent 21-28 days dependent on mom before becoming completely independent and solitary."
She said the photos appeared to show the seal in decent health, but added, "It's thin and does appear to be a bit dehydrated, but those are both things that are expected when these little guys are newly separated from mom and trying to figure out how to successfully forage and catch fish on their own.
"We like to see them keeping their head and hind flippers elevated off the substrate, even if just a couple inches, and their front flippers tucked into their body. All of these things help with thermoregulation," she wrote.
Stokes said the Seacoast Science Center maintains the Marine Mammal Rescue Reporting Hotline (603-997-9448) and asks that anyone who sees seals, whales or dophins, whether alive or dead, on any area beach to call that number and to keep a reasonable distance from the animal, if it's alive.
The center sends trained responders out as soon as possible to do a visual health assessment of any living animal to determine if the animal is healthy or needs assistance.
"For live animals, data and measurements will be conducted, as well as an external examination. If the animal is newly deceased, it will also be collected and taken to a lab for a full post mortem examination," she wrote.
The center notes that seals often crawl out on beaches to rest.
Stokes said the seals were gone by Monday morning.
For more about the Seacoast Science Center at Odiorne State Park, go to www.seacoastsciencecenter.org.
