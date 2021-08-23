HOOKSETT — The 97,200-square-foot Cigna building, which once served as office space for 250 employees, would be turned into 81 market-rate apartment units under a proposal that could eventually include more development nearby.
Chelmsford Hooksett Properties, whose directors are developers James Brady and Arthur Sullivan, bought the building from the health insurance company on May 17 for $2.5 million. A request has been filed with the town for a variance to allow residential use in a mixed-use district.
The three-story building, appraised at $8.1 million and constructed in 1986, sits on about 35 acres at 2 College Park Drive. An adjacent parcel of about 63 acres is also owned by Chelmsford.
“The first phase would be to make the existing building useful,” attorney John Cronin, speaking for the developer, told the Zoning Board of Adjustment in June. “The second phase would be to do with the second parcel. We are thinking about a mixed use or performance zone.”
In selling the building, Cigna said more of its employees are working from home and the company no longer needed this office space.
Cronin told the board the market right now is for residential, not office space, a trend that has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Brady Sullivan has looked at this extensively to determine the highest and best use," he said. "The existing building is not productive.”
Sullivan told the board the office market “is soft and shrinking.
“If we could rent to commercial tenants we would do that, but there is no market.”
Two-bedroom units in the building would rent for about $2,200 per month. The building is to include an atrium, a gym, a movie theater, a common room and a putting green.
Town Planner Nicholas Williams said Monday the project needs to clear the Zoning Board and the Planning Board before it can go forward. He said there is a need for new housing.
“We’re in the middle of probably the worst housing crunch we’ve seen in 20 years,” Williams said.
Cigna bought the building from New Dartmouth Bank for $1.4 million in 1993.