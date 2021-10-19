1 killed, 2 injured, in different falls during Phish concert in San Francisco By Brandon Sapienza New York Daily News Oct 19, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save One person was killed and two others were injured in separate incidents at the Chase Center in San Francisco during a Phish concert.The jam band, known for its dedicated fan base, was playing when the two falls took place at around 9 p.m.According to authorities, the first person, an unidentified man, fell at around 9 p.m. local time and was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play is not suspected.Witnesses report seeing a second man fall at around 9:45 p.m. and, as he plunged from an upper level, he hit another person. Both were taken to hospital.The Chase Center did not confirm or deny if the band stopped playing after the man fell to his death, instead asking for all questions to be relayed to the police.“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s loved ones,” a statement from the venue said.Phish has not commented on the incidents.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular World's tallest woman says it's OK to stand out Alanis Morissette bashes her HBO documentary ‘Jagged’: ‘This was not the story I agreed to tell’ Actress Katey Sagal hospitalized after being hit by car in Los Angeles A 'career criminal' was in jail for defrauding the government. Then he conned inmates out of $17,000, feds say. Neil deGrasse Tyson shades Demi Lovato: Space aliens ‘have no feelings’ so don’t worry about offending them Cher wants her Sonny & Cher royalties, and she's suing Sonny Bono's widow to get them Archeologists find rare 2,700-year-old toilet in Israel: 'It was pretty comfortable' Virtual pizza parties, pet adoption fees and on-demand babysitters: How the pandemic changed employee perks After COVID-related paralysis, '80s hit-maker Christopher Cross is 'Sailing' on 40th anniversary tour February date set for Cuba Gooding Jr. Manhattan sex crimes trial Editorial Cartoon: Bob Gorrell Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email