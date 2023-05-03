Three McDonald's franchisees in Kentucky have been fined after an investigation by the Department of Labor determined that they employed more than 300 children who worked longer hours than the law permits, among other violations. One franchisee had two 10-year-olds working at its locations, without pay, as late as 2 a.m., with one operating a deep fryer, a task forbidden by children under 16, according to the Labor Department.
Bauer Food, which operates 10 locations in Louisville, was fined nearly $40,000 for violations including employing the 10-year-olds, who "prepared and distributed food orders, cleaned the store, worked at the drive-thru window and operated a register," according to the department.
"Under no circumstances should there ever be a 10-year-old child working in a fast-food kitchen around hot grills, ovens and deep fryers," said wage and hour division district director Karen Garnett-Civils in a news release.
The crackdown happened after the government investigated fast-food employment practices in the southeast with an eye on teenage - and younger - workers. "We are seeing an increase in federal child labor violations, including allowing minors to operate equipment or handle types of work that endangers them or employs them for more hours or later in the day than federal law allows," Garnett-Civils said.