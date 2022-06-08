Asher is a three-legged shepherd who loves splashing in water bowls and chewing on tree branches. Miss Kitty is a black Chihuahua mix who races around the yard at the speed of a cheetah. Layla, who is part pit bull, prefers licking human faces to chasing tennis balls.
All three shelter dogs have very different personalities, but they have one thing — or, more specifically, one person — in common: Roman McConn. The 10-year-old helped them find their forever “kid” on his new Disney XD series, “Roman to the Rescue.”
“I just love working with dogs,” said the rising sixth-grader who lives in Georgia with his mom, dad, four dogs and various fostered animals. “I want to give them a second chance.”
Roman was 4 years old and living in Texas when he learned about the tragic fate of some shelter dogs. During a trip to a pet store, he saw dogs in crates waiting to be adopted. His parents explained to him that, because of overcrowding at shelters, the animals that could not find families quickly enough were at risk of being “put down,” or euthanized. That means they are given medicine that quickly kills them. This heartbreaking reality motivated Roman to act.
“I dove in head first,” he said of his new mission to find every shelter dog in the United States a home.
To accomplish his goal, Roman creates playful videos of individual dogs at local shelters, which his mom shares on social media. When choosing his stars, he doesn’t look for the pups with the fluffiest fur or floppiest ears. He spotlights the underdogs.
“We pick ones that have been there the longest and have the saddest story and are less likely to get adopted, like pit bulls, labs and other big dogs,” said Roman, who hosted a YouTube show about rescues on the Dodo Kids network when he was 8 years old.
About a year after Roman started making the videos, he and his mom founded Project Freedom Ride. The nonprofit organization transports unwanted dogs from Texas, where their survival rate is often low, to northern states, where their chances of adoption are higher.
(The network released the first seven episodes in February; the other 10 will become available this summer.)