Days after being publicly insulted by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Twitter, Olivia Julianna, a 19-year-old abortion rights advocate, wrote him a tongue-in-cheek thank-you note on the platform.

"Dear Matt, Although your intentions were hateful, your public shaming of my appearance has done nothing but benefit me," she wrote after his tweet about her spurred a load of harassment - as well as a flood of donations to her reproductive rights advocacy organization.