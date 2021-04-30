How’s this for a big fish story?
A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service crew caught a 240-pound sturgeon last week. It is 6-foot-10, with a girth of nearly 4 feet. It is a native — and threatened — species to Michigan, and one of the largest lake sturgeon ever caught in the United States.
“We’re trying to protect this fishery,” said Justin Chiotti, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist. “Everybody is always catching a huge sturgeon. Everybody catches a 100-pounder. But a fish this size, is very, very rare to catch.”
More than that, it also shows how much business, climate change and the destruction of habitats have affected natural wildlife over the years, and why the federal agency is trying to save the species.
This fish was caught by a crew in a boat near Grosse Ile.
The crew of three — two women and a man all in their 30s — measured and tagged the fish, a female, with a chip similar to what people put in their pets.
So if anyone ever caught it again in the next 100 years, they’d know it was the same one and release it.
The three scientists — Paige Wigren, Jennifer Johnson and Jason Fischer — were on the Detroit River last Thursday, and had been fishing for a while, they said. They had five lines in the water.
Until then, they had only managed to catch a 5-gallon bucket.
The first three lines came up empty, but then, just before noon, Fischer, who was the newest to the crew, said he felt something on the line, as a slight tug — and maybe, he said aloud, it was a fish.
Johnson was driving the 26-foot-long boat. Wigren was handling the hooks.
“The fish started to surface,” Wigren said, recounting the story. “Jason said, ‘There’s a fish coming up,’ and Jenny looked over, and she said, ‘Big fish! Big fish!’ I moved to the back of the boat, grabbed the net.”