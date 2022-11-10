Three U.S. tourist died in Mexico City from carbon monoxide poisoning

General view shows the housing complex where three American tourists were found dead in an apartment last week due to carbon monoxide poisoning, as Mexican authorities confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 9, 2022. 

 LUIS CORTES/REUTERS

Three Americans on vacation in Mexico City were found dead at an Airbnb-listed property that they had rented, according to the U.S. State Department and the property rental platform.

Two men and a woman died due to carbon monoxide poisoning at the property, Mexican police said, according to the Associated Press. They were found unresponsive on Oct. 30 at an apartment in the upscale Cuajimalpa district, according to the Spanish newspaper El País. The State Department did not release details on the deceased or their cause of death, though it said that U.S. officials were providing appropriate consular assistance.