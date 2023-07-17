Each year in the United States, an average of 4,000 people - or about 11 each day - die by drowning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That death toll includes two children younger than 14 every day, the American Red Cross says, making drowning the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 and the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths (after motor vehicle crashes) for kids 1 to 14.

Not everyone who drowns dies, however. The CDC says that about 8,000 people each year (22 per day) experience what is called a nonfatal drowning, meaning the person survives but may sustain serious injury, such as brain damage or long-term disability.