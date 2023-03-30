The U.S. Mint launched its state quarters program in 1999 as a way to honor unique contributions by each state. The program ended in 2008 and, now, some of the quarters are harder to find than others.

During production, the U.S. Mint issued five new quarters each year released in the order the states ratified the Constitution or were admitted to the Union. The “heads” side of the quarters show the familiar portrait of George Washington that’s been used on the quarter since 1932. The reverse side – or tails side – of each quarter features a design related to that state.