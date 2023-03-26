More than half the world's population age 5 and older - 51%, or more than 4 billion people - are projected to be overweight or obese by 2035, according to a report from the World Obesity Federation. By comparison, 2.6 billion people worldwide (38 percent of the population) were overweight or obese in 2020. Obesity alone is expected to rise from 14 percent in 2020 to 24 percent, or nearly 2 billion people, by 2035.

The steepest increase is expected among youths ages 5 to 19, with the predicted obesity rate among boys doubling from 10 to 20 percent and more than doubling among girls, rising from 8 to 18 percent.