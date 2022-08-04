NEW LONDON, Conn. -- Always appreciate readers reaching out with interesting golf stories.
Here's one from Bill Carr:
His long-time buddy, Chuck Lepisto, recently recorded an ace in consecutive rounds on the same hole.
Lepisto, who was raised in New Hamshire but now lives outside of Lancaster, Pa., pulled off the feat playing at Conestoga Country Club.
His lucky hole was the 15th.
By the way, he's 74 years old. He's been playing golf for 50 years and never had an ace until last month.
Twenty four is the average number of years a golfer plays before recording an ace, according to the PGA. So, guess you could say he was due.
"I don't think you ever give up hope, because, like a blind squirrel ... " Lepisto said. "But my brother had a couple the last couple of years, and he's four years younger, and we always kind of kid each other that I was going to catch up with him. I caught up to him fast."
His run of good luck started on a Monday in July.
Lepisto, a 9-handicap, took out a six iron on the 147-yard hole. He hit a draw to the right edge of the green and watched the ball roll toward the pin. He lost track of it after that.
"At my age, I can follow it in the air but when it hits the ground, it's hard to pick up," he said. "I had a young guy with me and he said, 'I think it's in.' "
Once Lepisto drove up to the green, he received confirmation.
"I was really happy," Lepisto said. "I'm not a really demonstrative person, but I was definitely (happy). Some of my friends were more happy or excited physically than I was."
Two days later, he beat the odds again.
The distance to the hole that day was 135 yards. So he pulled out a seven iron.
"It was at the stick the whole way and dropped," Lepisto said. "My playing partner, he thought it was in. I couldn't see it land. He got his scope out and saw a divot three feet in front of the flag but didn't see a ball.
"We go up there and there it was. To me, it was like a dream the second one. Is this really real? Is this happening? ... It just doesn't happen."
As an added bonus, he finished that round three strokes under his age, firing a 71.
"That was definitely a goal," Lepisto said. "Hole-in-ones are serendipitous. But you can really have a goal of shooting your age. You've just got to hold it together for two nines. I finally did that. I was more proud of that than really a second hole-in-one."
His good fortune finally ran out. Good thing because his wallet took a big hit from buying rounds after his aces.
A couple days later, he played that same hole and had a bogey.
"I'm screwed on this hole for the rest of my life," Lepisto told Carr.
Lepisto, who grew up in southern New Hampshire, hasn't had a chance to return to southeastern Connecticut in recent years. He remains in contact with Carr.
He looks forward to visiting again someday.