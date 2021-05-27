The New York Knicks have indefinitely banned a fan from Madison Square Garden one day after he spat on Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young during Wednesday night’s playoff game.
The incident came on the same night that a fan in Philadelphia dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards superstar Russell Westbrook. That fan, too, has been banned from the arena.
“We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely,” the Knicks said Thursday in a statement. “We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan’s behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities.”
Young scored 30 points in a losing effort. The Knicks and Hawks are tied at one victory apiece in the Eastern Conference first-round series, which shifts to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4.
Young acknowledged the incident Thursday on Twitter.
“Keep ya mask on my boy. #ThatsJustChildish,” Young wrote.
At Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, Washington Wizards guard Westbrook was limping to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and was showered with popcorn by a fan seated above the tunnel.
Westbrook reacted furiously and had to be held back by Wizards staff and security guards.
ESPN reported a fan seated near the tunnel was escorted out shortly after the incident, which came with 10 minutes left in Game 2 in the first round of the playoffs. The 76ers won 120-95 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
“We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior. There is no place for it in our sport or arena,” the 76ers said in a statement.
Westbrook called for more protection for the players, saying there were numerous instances where fans in the stands felt they were “untouchable.”
“I wouldn’t come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head because you know what happens,” Westbrook said.
“In these arenas, you got to start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does.
“Obviously, I have learned to look the other way. But to a certain extent, you can’t just keep looking the other way. There has to be some penalties or something to put in place where fans just can’t come to the games and do and say as they please.”
The NBA urged fans to show respect for players and officials and said it will enforce an enhanced code of conduct to ensure a “safe and respectful environment for all involved.”