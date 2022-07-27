Dewey Fredrick bought a lemon of a Jeep back in 1986, and for more than three decades, it was his torment, according to court documents.

Five presidential administrations came and went in the 36 years since Fredrick purchased that Jeep from a car dealer in Fort Wayne, Ind. Wars broke out in Afghanistan, Iraq and Ukraine. New technologies sprang into widespread use: the internet, social media, smartphones. With the addition of air bags, satellite location services and backup cameras, cars got smarter, too.