An elderly professor who warned students he could die from COVID-19 because of underlying health conditions quit during class after a student refused to wear a mask.
University of Georgia professor Irwin Bernstein, 88, abruptly resigned during an ongoing 25-person class.
The psychology professor had instituted a “no mask, no class” policy, which was written on the board in front of the room, but one student had another idea in mind.
During the second class of the Athens-based public university’s semester on Tuesday, Bernstein asked a female student to collect a mask from the advising office when she arrived unmasked, the college’s newspaper, The Red & Black, first reported.
After another student offered her a disposable mask, the mask-less student wore it without covering her nose indicating she had breathing difficulties.
The professor then explained that he could die from COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and age-related problems.
After 15 minutes, he again asked the student to pull her mask up, but she did not comply.
Bernstein then announced his resignation and walked out of the class.
“At that point, I said that whereas I had risked my life to defend my country while in the Air Force, I was not willing to risk my life to teach a class with an unmasked student during this pandemic. I then resigned my retiree-rehire position,” he said in an email to the college’s newspaper.
A fourth-year student named Hannah Huff told the outlet she sat at the front of the class in “shock, anger and silence” like her peers, trying to comprehend the developments.
“Professor Bernstein said, ‘That’s it. I’m retired,’ and we watched him pack all of his papers into his bag and walk out of the classroom,” she said.
On Twitter, Huff openly expressed her discontent toward the unnamed student’s attitude following the incident.
“And she’s talking about some “blessing in disguise” crap like ma’am I’m just trying to graduate,” she tweeted.
Deep into the second year of the pandemic that has claimed more than 600,000 Americans, mask-wearing is still a political football – even in places with rising hospitalizations amid a spike in cases due to the highly contagious delta variant.
While the university does not mandate face masks on campus, it “strongly encourages” people to wear them.
“I am sorry that the pandemic has caused so much dissension. I personally do not agree that stimulating the economy is more important than people’s lives and am disappointed that some people feel that it is,” Bernstein added.
University spokesperson Greg Trevor confirmed that all students affected by Bernstein’s resignation of the mandatory psychology major requirement seminar were moved to a new section of their courses.