Molly Sampson, 9, and her older sister, Natalie, 17, wanted insulated chest waders so they could go shark-tooth hunting “like professionals.”
When their wish came true on Christmas morning, they headed to Maryland’s Calvert Cliffs State Park with their father, wading deep into the water to hunt for fossils — a favorite family activity.
That’s when Molly, a budding paleontologist, made a rare discovery: a five-inch tooth, as big as her hand, that once belonged to a now-extinct megalodon shark that lived millions of years ago.
“Molly has been searching for a meg because she knows how big they can be, and also how rare they are,” her mother, Alicia Sampson, said in an email to The Washington Post. She added that her husband, Bruce, has hunted teeth for decades and inspired the girls to do the same.
Molly, she said, has a collection of more than 400 teeth.
“Molly has literally been sharks tooth hunting since she could walk on the beach.”
The family took Molly’s ancient finding to the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons, Maryland, so it could be assessed by experts from the paleontology department.
Staff there are familiar with the family, who live close by and have been sharing their findings for years with Stephen Godfrey, curator of paleontology at the museum.
Godfrey said in an interview Wednesday that he was impressed by Molly’s most recent find, which he said once belonged to the species known as Otodus megalodon. Godfrey, by analyzing the tooth and age of the sediment where it was discovered, concluded that the tooth is probably around 15 million years old and probably came from a shark between 45 and 50 feet long.
“Megalodon teeth are found on a fairly regular basis along Calvert Cliffs, however one that large are rare indeed,” Godfrey said, adding that just a handful are found each year. “I was very happy for Molly because I have known for some time now that she is passionate about becoming a paleontologist, and her find may well seal the deal.”