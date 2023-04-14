ENTER-BELL-GET

Drake Bell attends Thirst Project’s 10th Annual Thirst Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sept. 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

 David Livingston/Getty Images/TNS

Daytona Beach police put out a missing person alert for Drake Bell after the former Nickelodeon star reportedly had family concerned he would get drunk and kill himself.

The 36-year-old “Drake & Josh” actor was listed as ”missing and endangered” Thursday morning before alerting authorities he was fine.