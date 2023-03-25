Sybil Gorby, 92, with an heirloom tomato

Sybil Gorby, 92, with an heirloom tomato she grew in her garden last year. Gorby has planted the same type of tomato seeds since 1965.  

 Family photo

Sybil Gorby first planted a handful of heirloom tomato seeds in 1965.

Every spring since, Gorby, 92, has planted seeds from that same lineage in her garden in Tyler County, W.Va. By late June, they begin to bloom, and by mid-August, plump, shiny and often-misshapen tomatoes are ready to pluck and eat. She always saves some seeds to plant the following season.

Gorby farm

The Gorby family’s 75-acre farm in Tyler County, W.Va. MUST CREDIT: Family photo
Sybil Gorby

Sybil Gorby making blackberry jelly with her granddaughter, Maggie, 20.  
Sybil Gorby

Sybil Gorby holds a photo of her husband, Bob, using a step ladder to harvest tomatoes in their garden.  