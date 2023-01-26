An asteroid the size of a delivery truck will narrowly pass by the Earth on Thursday - so close in fact that the encounter is expected to be one of the closest approaches by a near-Earth object on record, according to NASA.

The asteroid, which has been named 2023 BU, will travel just 2,200 miles (about 3,500 kilometers) above the planet's surface, darting over the southern tip of South America at around 4:27 p.m. Pacific time, NASA estimated Wednesday.