The protests in Minneapolis and across the country are resonating with people of all ages, leaving many wondering what they can do to help.
Kamryn Johnson, 9, the daughter of former NFL player Ron Johnson, had an idea. She lives in Chanhassen, Minn. — about a 20-minute drive from where George Floyd was killed while in police custody.
Kamryn and five of her friends, who live in the same neighborhood and have been isolating during the novel coronavirus pandemic in a four-family bubble, sprang into action.
With Kamryn at the helm, the children — ages 5 to 12 — started making colorful string bracelets to sell, with all proceeds going toward helping Minneapolis communities in need.
They decided to call the initiative Kamryn & Friends: Bracelets for Unity and Justice.
The kids first set up a tent and table on May 30 on Kamryn’s front lawn. From the moment the large and colorful sign was displayed, neighbors started stopping by.
The bracelets are priced between $1 and $5, depending on the complexity of the pattern and the type of string used. Bracelet options include simple shades and color combinations, as well as neon and glow-in-the-dark varieties.
So far, most passersby have left more than the asking price.
“People are giving $10, $20, $50,” said Kamryn’s father. “One man pulled up out of nowhere and dropped off a $100 bill for one bracelet. A few people have done that.”
Still, Johnson never imagined that his daughter would collect more than a few hundred dollars.
In less than one week, Kamryn and her friends have raised about $40,000.