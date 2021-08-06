A young, 20-foot-long orca had stranded itself on jagged rocks in Alaska.
Mere feet from the open water, where its pod called for it, the 13-year-old killer whale was in dire straits as the hours passed on the morning of July 29. The whale, stuck near the eastern shore of Prince of Wales Island, caught the attention of people on a passing boat who called the U.S. Coast Guard before 9 a.m., Julie Fair, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spokeswoman, wrote in an email to The Washington Post. The stranded whale was four to five feet above the tide line when NOAA first learned about it.
The agency authorized crew members to spray the whale with seawater to keep it wet and to fend off birds, Fair said.
That’s when good samaritans came to the rescue: Over seaweed-slicked rocks, helpers scrambled with white buckets, collecting water and tossing it over the beached whale, according to a TikTok video. Once the group had attached a hose to a pump, they sprayed water across the whale’s back.
It seemed to cry out as people helped from a careful distance.
“I don’t speak a lot of whale, but it didn’t seem real stoked,” Capt. Chance Strickland told the New York Times. Video taken by bystanders showed Strickland and others from their boat, M/V Steadfast, vigilantly soaking the whale.
“There were tears coming out of its eyes,” he added. “It was pretty sad.”
By 2 p.m., when a NOAA officer boated to the scene to relieve Strickland’s crew, the tide had started to come in, Fair said.
An hour later, with the tide coming in, the whale refloated, moving a bit slowly at first. It meandered around a little before swimming away, Fair said. NOAA was not able to confirm whether the whale was able to reunite with its pod.
The whale, named T146D, was most likely hunting harbor seals and didn’t realize it had swum too close to shore until it was too late, Towers said.
Towers and another expert recognized T146D, a juvenile Bigg’s killer whale, from past photos taken of it and its mother, T146.
It probably escaped the beaching with some superficial injuries, Towers said, but that’s thanks to humans on the scene who did the right thing: calling the authorities and then drenching the whale to prevent possible overheating.
Now that T146D has probably returned to waters along Alaska and Canada, researchers expect to soon catch a glimpse of the animal, hopefully back with its pod and hunting harbor seals.