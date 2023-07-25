A Tamarac doctor has been fined $10,000 for a wrong site surgery, almost exactly 21 years after getting the same fine for the same medical mistake.

The final order from the state Board of Medicine approved a settlement that got into Dr. Richard Berkowitz’s wallet for a total of $15,443 — the aforementioned fine and $5,443 reimbursement of the Florida Department of Health’s case costs. Berkowitz also must take a five-hour continuing medical education course in wrong site surgeries and a five-hour course in risk management. An official reprimand has been issued against his license.