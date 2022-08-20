LIFE-BUGATTI-LOVE-AFFAIR-SPANNING-65-1-MN.jpg

Nathanael Greene, 80, began a love affair with Bugattis after childhood visits to New Hampshire. 

 James Raia/Monterey Herald Correspondent

LAGUNA SECA, Calif. — Visiting a grandparent as a youngster often includes affection, treats and wisdom offered for free. It leads to buying a Bugatti in parts for $150,000 less frequently.

Nathanael Greene’s childhood visits to New Hampshire resulted in his 65-year history with the iconic automobile introduced by Italian-French carmaker Ettore Bugatti in 1924.