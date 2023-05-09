MAMMOTH-TOOTH

Jeremiah Longbrake, 9, with the mammoth tooth fragment he found on his grandmother’s property last month in Winston, Oregon.

 Megan Johnson/reuters

Jeremiah Longbrake was jumping on a trampoline outside of his grandmother’s house after school last month when he decided to hop down and explore the stream that runs through her property in Winston, Ore.

As Jeremiah, 9, approached the stream, he saw what he thought was a dirty plastic container.