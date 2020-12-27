Chicago Cubs fan Matt Fuller's nine-month quest to collect a ticket from every game the team played during its 2016 World Series title-winning season ended in a Washington Nationals fan's kitchen this week.
There on the breakfast island of his Alexandria, Va., home, among a pile of stubs from sporting events and concerts he's attended over the years, 52-year-old Jimmy Meyers found the $5 ticket he purchased at the box office before the Nationals' 5-4 win over the Cubs on June 15 four years ago.
"I actually have it," Meyers posted on Monday, along with a photo of the ticket, in a private Facebook group for Nationals season plan holders, where two days earlier Fuller had been granted access to the forum and offered $200 to anyone who could help complete his one-of-a-kind collection.
"HOLY S***!!," Fuller replied almost immediately.
"See?" Meyers told his wife, who had wondered why he saved his ticket stubs in the first place. "I made this guy's day."
Meyers had actually made Fuller's year. That's what Fuller, 30, would tell him the next night, when the two strangers, brought together by a rectangular piece of flimsy card stock, exchanged stories about their baseball fandom and military backgrounds on the phone. Fuller, who served in the Air Force, explained how he had managed to acquire tickets from every 2016 Cubs regular season and playoff game, plus 15 home spring training games, and the challenge of tracking down paper tickets for road games against certain teams, including the Nationals and Dodgers, who were among the first to move to primarily digital ticketing.
"I'm glad I was able to help him out," Meyers, who is retired from the Army and declined to accept any money for the ticket, said. "To hear the excitement in his voice was great, and it really made me happy."
Like a lot of Cubs fans, Fuller said Chicago's latest World Series title, which ended the franchise's 108-year championship drought, "meant everything" to him. Over the next few years he added all kinds of championship memorabilia to his impressive Cubs fan cave inside his Amboy, Ill., home. He is particularly proud of his collection of official World Series baseballs signed by the Cubs' entire 25-man World Series roster, which he completed in 2018.
"It's a weird feeling when you get done with a collection that you put all your energy into, you're kind of left hanging, like, 'What am I going to focus my energy on now?'" Fuller said in a phone interview.
Fuller's ticket obsession started innocently enough in March, when he paid roughly $200 on eBay for a ticket to Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. After the coronavirus pandemic hit, Fuller found himself with extra time on his hands and expanded his search. Within a couple of weeks, he had purchased tickets to the Cubs' other six 2016 World Series games. Before long, he was looking for tickets from the Cubs' 103 regular season victories and 11 postseason wins.
"It kind of kept going," Fuller said. "My wife called it my quarantine project."