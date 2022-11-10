A sheriff's deputy stopped a legally blind man walking down the street in northern Florida on Oct. 31, thinking the object in his back pocket might be a gun. It turned out to be a walking cane.

Even though she quickly learned he wasn't armed, the encounter escalated: James Hodges refused to give the deputy his ID, and she handcuffed him with the help of her sergeant. Still, after making sure Hodges had no outstanding warrants for his arrest, the deputy seemed like she was about to let him go.