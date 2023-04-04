Jessica Long’s 9-year-old daughter tends to her goat, Cedar. The girl could not bear the thought that the goat was going to be slaughtered, so her family took it to a farm. Shasta County, Calif., authorities took the goat and killed it, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit.
Jessica Long’s 9-year-old daughter brought the family’s goat, Cedar, to the Shasta District Fair and Event Center in Anderson, Calif., 150 miles north of Sacramento, last year to sell him for slaughter. As the livestock auction was starting, she told her mom she couldn’t bear to lose him. They took Cedar home.
Less than two weeks later, a detective with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office got a search warrant, drove hundreds of miles to seize the pet goat and returned him to Shasta County fair officials to be slaughtered.
Now, Long is suing the sheriff’s office, the Shasta District Fair and Event Center and several employees with the organizations. In a 27-page complaint filed recently in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California that was first reported by the Sacramento Bee, she alleges they violated her and her daughter’s right to due process and their right against unreasonable search and seizure.
The court documents outline how fair officials turned to law enforcement in the days after the June auction, taking what should have been a civil property dispute into the criminal justice system, Long’s attorneys told The Washington Post.
“This is a textbook case of government gone rogue,” said Vanessa Shakib, a lawyer with the nonprofit Advancing Law for Animals who is representing Long and her daughter.
Christopher Pisano, a lawyer for Shasta County and the sheriff’s office, declined to comment. The Shasta District Fair and Event Center did not respond Sunday to a request for comment from The Post. In his official response to Long’s accusations, Pisano admitted that a warrant was issued and that two deputies then retrieved Cedar but denied nearly all of the other allegations.
In April 2022, Long bought her daughter, who was 9 at the time, a white-and-brown Boer goat. Her daughter, identified as E.L. in court documents, spent nearly three months feeding and caring for the goat, which she named Cedar. She bonded with him as if he were a puppy.
“She loved him as a family pet,” the lawsuit says.