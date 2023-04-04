GOAT

Jessica Long’s 9-year-old daughter tends to her goat, Cedar. The girl could not bear the thought that the goat was going to be slaughtered, so her family took it to a farm. Shasta County, Calif., authorities took the goat and killed it, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit.

 Advancing Law for Animals

Jessica Long’s 9-year-old daughter brought the family’s goat, Cedar, to the Shasta District Fair and Event Center in Anderson, Calif., 150 miles north of Sacramento, last year to sell him for slaughter. As the livestock auction was starting, she told her mom she couldn’t bear to lose him. They took Cedar home.

Less than two weeks later, a detective with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office got a search warrant, drove hundreds of miles to seize the pet goat and returned him to Shasta County fair officials to be slaughtered.