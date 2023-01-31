Artificial intelligence unlocks a hidden Spanish Golden Age literature gem in Madrid

A worker shows an original manuscript of "La francesa Laura" ("French Laura"), that artificial intelligence attributes to Spanish classical author Lope de Vega at the National Library of Spain, in Madrid, Spain, January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID -- Artificial intelligence (AI) technology used to transcribe anonymous historic works at Spain's National Library archives has uncovered a hidden gem -- a previously unknown play by one of the nation's greatest authors, Felix Lope de Vega.

The National Library said on Tuesday experts later confirmed that the Baroque playwright and one of the most prominent names of the Spanish Golden Age wrote "La francesa Laura" (The Frenchwoman Laura) a few years before his death in 1635.