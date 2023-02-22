In the white-walled halls of a Florida art fair, a thunderous bam! on Thursday night brought art aficionados, collectors and artists to a halt as shards of chrome-blue porcelain sprayed up into the air like confetti.

A woman had accidentally knocked over one of the sculptures on display. What had once been one of artist Jeff Koons's metallic balloon dogs was shattered beyond repair, broken into tiny pieces of different shapes and sizes on the floor at Art Wynwood in Miami. Only the sculpture's pointed tail remained intact.