Jon Bie, a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, found himself doing something Monday night that would have been unimaginable heresy a couple of years ago: rooting against longtime Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and feeling “a sense of excitement” when a season-ending injury forced the future Hall of Famer off the field.
But for the first time in his 19-season career, Rodgers no longer plays for the Packers, and during Monday Night Football, Bie, 29, found himself with hundreds of other Green Bay fans crammed into a Milwaukee bar that was promising free drinks if Rodgers and his new team, the New York Jets, lost.
With Rodgers out, the vaunted Buffalo Bills, led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen, would surely steamroll the historically hapless Jets, right?
“It’s a really fun energy where people are walking in, and as I’m greeting customers, they’re like, ‘I’m going to run you out of business.’”
The first half of the game did nothing to disabuse them of that notion. The Bills scored a field goal toward the end of the first quarter, and even though the Jets tied the game with one of their own early in the second, the Bills countered with a touchdown and a field goal to make it 13-3 at halftime.
Bartenders saw spikes in drink orders after the touchdown and then again at halftime when ESPN Analytics gave the Bills an 83.3 percent chance of winning the game.
“We definitely saw moments where spending paced up and drink orders really went through the roof,” Cooke said.
Then came the second half. The Jets blocked the Bills from scoring in the third quarter, and their kicker Greg Zuerlein booted a 43-yard field goal to make it a 13-6 affair going into the fourth quarter. With just under five minutes left in the game, Jets backup quarterback Zach Wilson threw a three-yard pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson for a touchdown to tie the game at 13. The teams traded field goals in the final two minutes, sending the game into overtime at 16-16.
Even though the Bills got the ball to start overtime, the Jets defense stifled Allen and the Buffalo offense, forcing them to punt. Jets kick returner Xavier Gipson fielded that punt at the 35-yard line and then ran it back 65 yards for a walk-off touchdown.