Jon Bie, a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, found himself doing something Monday night that would have been unimaginable heresy a couple of years ago: rooting against longtime Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and feeling “a sense of excitement” when a season-ending injury forced the future Hall of Famer off the field.

But for the first time in his 19-season career, Rodgers no longer plays for the Packers, and during Monday Night Football, Bie, 29, found himself with hundreds of other Green Bay fans crammed into a Milwaukee bar that was promising free drinks if Rodgers and his new team, the New York Jets, lost.