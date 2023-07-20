Paul Rodriguez Jr.

Paul Rodriguez Jr., 43, drowned while kayaking in Alaska on July 11, 2023. police say.  

 Juneau police

Paul Rodriguez Jr. was missing, believed to have been kayaking in the frigid waters near Alaska's 13-mile-long Mendenhall Glacier before he disappeared.

It would be six days before a member of the search party found the key to the mystery, the Division of Alaska State Troopers said: a climbing helmet with a GoPro action camera, which had filmed Rodriguez's drowning July 11.