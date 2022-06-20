Some people spend their whole lives fantasizing about winning the lottery. Jerry Selbee figured out how to actually do it in less time than it takes to make a cup of coffee.
In 2003, Selbee had recently retired and settled down with his wife, Marge, in the sleepy, one-stoplight town of Evart, Mich., (population 1,900) when one morning he came across a brochure in a convenience store for a state lottery game called Winfall.
Reading the fine print, Selbee — a math whiz who had spent much of his career as a materials analyst at a Kellogg’s cereal factory — quickly realized that the lottery had a mathematical flaw that would mean guaranteed winnings if he bought enough tickets.
“I looked at the odds, I looked at what the payoff would be and I did a risk-reward analysis,” the plain-spoken, pragmatic Selbee, who is now in his 80s, says by phone from his Michigan home. “It took me less than two minutes to figure out that that game could be profitable.”
After Jerry tested out his theory, winning nearly $16,000, he and Marge began to spend countless hours buying and poring over thousands of tickets in the Winfall game and, later, a similarly structured lottery in Massachusetts. As their winnings started to accumulate, they set up a corporation called GS Investment Strategies LLC and invited a couple dozen family members and friends in Evart to join. By the time both lotteries had been shut down in 2012, the Selbees and their partners had grossed more than $26 million from the venture.
Then life for the Selbees grew quiet again, just the way they like it. Until Hollywood came calling.
The Selbees’ story, as chronicled in a 2018 Huffington Post article by Jason Fagone, has become the inspiration for the new movie “Jerry & Marge Go Large,” now streaming on Paramount+. Oscar nominees Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening star as the couple in the gently comic feel-good film, which is intended to provide a soothing, cynicism-free balm for audiences in these troubled times.
“’Jerry & Marge Go Large’ is not a story that is going to change anyone’s life, but you know what? It could change your day,” says Cranston. “Coming out of COVID, it feels like the time is right for this. We need a little breath-mint kind of entertainment just to feel better and connect again.”
For Hollywood, a heartwarming, too-good-to-be-true story that happens to be true can be as precious as a winning lottery ticket. After the publication of the Huffington Post article, the Selbees’ story quickly became a hot commodity, with at least 17 bidders vying for the rights.
“It just exploded,” says “Jerry & Marge” screenwriter Brad Copeland, who set about chasing the rights with “The Blind Side” producer Gil Netter. “There were different directors, there was Scarlett Johansson calling the family — there was a lot of interest because it is a great story.”
Reading Copeland’s script amid the grim headlines of 2020, director David Frankel, whose credits include “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Marley & Me,” immediately sparked to it. What the story might have lacked in thrills — no FBI agents kicking down doors, no over-the-top greed and extravagance a la “The Wolf of Wall Street” — it more than made up for in homespun charm. (The film does take a few small liberties with the real story, shifting the action to the present and amping up the conflict between the Selbees and a group of college students who also discovered the lottery’s loophole.)
“The idea of two people over 60 finding a new adventure that reinvigorated their romance and their town seemed like the perfect antidote to the pandemic,” Frankel says. “That earnestness was important. They’re making money, which in many other contexts is the root of all evil. But here, it’s doing a lot of good.”