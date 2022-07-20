Lured by a lifetime guarantee, Kent Slaughter bought about a dozen pairs of socks from Bass Pro Shops over the better part of a decade.

Slaughter took advantage. Over the years, he brought multiple pairs of threadbare RedHead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks back to the Bass Pro store in Springfield, Mo., where he'd bought them, according to a new lawsuit. Each time, employees honored the promise, swapping the worn-out socks for new ones.