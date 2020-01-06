Not all heroes wear capes. Some don’t even wear clothes.
A Los Angeles-based Instagram model believes she’s helped raise at least half a million dollars for Australian wildfire relief by offering her nude photos in exchange for proof of a charitable donation. Kaylen Ward, 20, told The Washington Post on Sunday that more than 50,000 people have taken her up on the offer since she posted it on Jan. 3 under the name “The Naked Philanthropist.”
“I tried to see if I could get some of my loyal followers to raise some money,” Ward said. “I maybe expected to get maybe a few thousand in donations from my followers.”
In a not-safe-for-work tweet, Ward instructed her followers to send her their receipts or proof that they donated at least $10 to a designated charity such as the Australian Red Cross, Koalas In Care, and the Australian Lions Foundation. If the receipt appeared to be genuine, she’d send one nude photo for every $10 donated.
Ward said she had about 30,000 Twitter followers when she posted the offer; by Monday, she had more than 200,000.
Ward’s fundraising efforts have largely been met with support; some people have tried to dupe her with doctored or duplicate receipts, but the vast majority appear to be genuine. The attention has triggered new headaches for her, though, and a spike in harassing messages, she sadi.
On Saturday, she said that Instagram shut down her accounts — @thenakedphilantropist, @nakedphilanthropist and @kaylenschaleenward — for violating its sexually suggestive content guidelines. It wasn’t immediately clear which posts violated Instagram’s guidelines. People have also created accounts posing as Ward and accrued tens of thousands of followers. Even though her own account has been taken down, Instagram hasn’t banned the fakes, which have posted dozens of her photos over the course of a few days.
Since donors are sending money directly to the designated charities and not to a fund that Ward controls or distributes, neither she nor The Post could confirm exactly how much cash her act of naked altruism has raised.
