Cam's Lemonade

Cristal Johnson and her 8-year-old son, Cameron, with the lemonade stand they turned into Cam’s Lemonade, a company that distributes lemonades to restaurants and grocery stores in Alabama.

 courtesy of Cristal Johnson

It’s been one year since Cristal Johnson and her 8-year-old son, Cameron, turned their hand-painted lemonade stand into Cam’s Lemonade, a full-blown business that now sells their product at grocery stores. In that time, the Alabama mom said she saw her shy boy come out of his shell, learn how to handle money and turn into a budding entrepreneur.

Johnson said she wanted to impart those skills on other kids through a one-day apprenticeship on July 9. The plan was simple: Children between the ages of 6 and 10 would send her a “résumé” — a letter explaining what they wanted to be when they grew up — and Johnson would “hire” two of them to act as a “smiler” and a “greeter.” After a two-hour shift helping to sell some freshly made lemonade, Johnson offered to pay each $20.