In the span of a couple minutes, Debbie Monterrey's cellphone screen flared up three times. The St. Louis-based radio anchor with KMOX was interviewing a March of Dimes representative for a segment on keeping babies safe when her teenage daughter started sending frantic, all-caps texts.

"OMG THERE'S AN INTRUDER IN THE BUILDING," read the first message from 17-year-old Caeli, a senior at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in St. Louis.