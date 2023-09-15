ENTER-MONROE-TAHOE-CABIN-LA

A photo of Marilyn Monroe hangs in Cottage No. 3 at the historic Cal Neva resort on May 22, 2009.

 Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Cabin No. 3 at Cal Neva resort isn't just any cabin.

The wooden cottage — outfitted with a heart-shaped bed, a secret tunnel for rendezvous, and the best view of Lake Tahoe's Crystal Bay — was Marilyn Monroe's prized vacation spot, and the place she stayed the weekend before her death on Aug. 4, 1962.