In 2009, then-Vice President Joe Biden made a visit to the Syracuse, N.Y., elementary school where his late first wife, Neilia, once taught. Amid a crowd of enthusiastic fifth-graders, one had an important question for the vice president: Have you ever petted a dog?
Biden grew animated, reported the local paper, the Post-Standard. "Have I ever petted a dog?" he said. "Oh, yeah! And guess what! I got one that lives with me! The smartest, coolest dog in the world. His name is Champ, and he's a German shepherd, and he is the neatest dog!"
He went on to tell the kids about another dog he had while living in Syracuse, where he attended law school, in the 1960s: "He was a German shepherd, and I trained him, I used to show him in dog shows -- obedience trials --and you know what his name was?"
Children shouted their guesses at him.
"Senator. I named him Senator. Truly," said Biden.
Biden's predecessor -- the first inhabitant of the White House not to own a pet since James Polk in the 1840s -- had a favorite fallback insult, often saying that someone was "like a dog." But President Donald Trump is being replaced by someone who, well, likes dogs. A lot.
That smart, cool, neat dog, Champ, now an elder statesman at age 12, has since been joined by another German shepherd, Major - the first dog adopted from a shelter to live in the White House. And the Biden family has announced that they plan to add a cat to their menagerie soon.
The president-elect is "passionate about dogs because he loves them," said Mark Tobin, a Delaware dog trainer who has worked with the Biden dogs. Tobin said that Biden is a hands-on dog owner.
"He's going to do it himself," Tobin said. "He's going to walk the dog."
Champ and Major are just the latest in a long line of German shepherds for the president-elect. There was the aforementioned Senator, as well as a dog named Governor. (Sorry, he has never named one of his dogs "President.")
"I've always had a big dog my whole life since I was a kid, big German shepherds, and Great Danes, and Labs, and golden retrievers," he told reporters on a 2008 campaign plane trip.