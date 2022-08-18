A pastor in Missouri rained down a fiery sermon upon his flock one Sunday this month, scolding parishioners for failing to follow God.

The Rev. Carlton Funderburke condemned his congregation not because they had sinned too much, loved God too little or done too few good deeds out in the world. Instead, Funderburke rebuked the "cheap sons and daughters" of the Church at the Well in Kansas City for not "honoring" him with a luxury gift.