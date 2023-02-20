A large raven had been shot by a pellet gun and was found hobbling around a parking lot of a used car dealership in Chantilly, Virginia.
Civil rights lawyer Catherine Sevcenko got a call about the two-foot-tall, injured bird. People seem to find her in situations like this.
Sevcenko has cared for injured and orphaned songbirds over the past 10 years at her home in Alexandria, Virginia, as well as other places.
She took the raven to two veterinarians after she got the call about a year ago. They both told her nothing could be done to help the bird because it had been shot in the shoulder and had a severe rotator cuff injury.
“One of the vets advised euthanasia,” Sevcenko said, explaining the bird — nicknamed King Kong because of its large size — would never fly again.
Sevcenko had other ideas for King Kong.
“I just looked at this beautiful bird — the largest raven I’d ever seen — and I thought, ‘He doesn’t seem to be in pain. Maybe there’s something we can do, even though his injuries are permanent and he’ll never fully be a raven again.’”
Sevcenko, who for years has been a licensed rehabilitator at her home and for various sanctuaries, formalized her small bird rehab facility in 2020 and named it Diva Crows. She said her mission is to release as many birds as possible back into the wild, but she knew that wouldn’t be possible for King Kong.
Sevcenko and one of her volunteers, Sam Sparks, wrapped the bird’s wing to provide support as it healed. They brought King Kong berries, nuts and dead mice, as well as fresh water so the bird could take a bath every morning.
“We did our best to supply enrichment, but he wasn’t very responsive to interaction,” Sevcenko, 60, said. Ravens are highly intelligent birds, capable of holding grudges, stashing food and using gestures to communicate. King Kong was no exception, Sevcenko said.
“He’s muscular, weighs almost three pounds and runs like the wind,” she said. “He’s truly an amazing creature.”
Last summer, when King Kong had sufficiently healed from his injuries, Sevcenko and her staff looked for a new home for the bird. They thought the Cayuga Nature Center in Ithaca, N.Y., might be a good fit.
It took several months to get the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to approve the transfer across state lines because birds are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, Sevcenko said. But last month, the move finally happened.
“I was relieved, because I could tell he wasn’t happy here — he thought I’d done him wrong because I’d wrapped his wing and pried open his mouth for medications,” Sevcenko said.
Ravens remember faces and can recall whether a person made them feel cheated or threatened, studies show. Sevcenko said she wholeheartedly agrees.
“When I wasn’t around, he’d be out sunning himself and exploring,” she added. “From his point of view, I wasn’t a person he felt comfortable around.”
In mid-January, Joe Capone, a Diva Crows volunteer, drove the raven three hours to a Starbucks in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, about halfway to Ithaca. He was met by Shyia Magan, director of live animals for the Cayuga Nature Center. Magan transported the bird another three hours to the sanctuary.
“This raven is a real success story — it was a joyful moment to realize he was going to have a fresh start in a new home,” said Capone, 61, a retired federal prosecutor who now devotes his spare time to helping at Diva Crows and releasing successfully treated birds back into the wild.
“Ravens are beautiful, intelligent and social birds, and this was the best possible outcome,” Capone said. “There is a lot of sadness in this business — lots of birds don’t make it. So it’s always a happy moment when you can save one.”