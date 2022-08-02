When Ivana Hrynkiw got dressed for work on Thursday, she selected a skirt she'd worn to report on several other executions.

But when the Alabama journalist arrived at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, a prison official told her she couldn't watch convicted murderer Joe Nathan James Jr.'s lethal injection - her skirt was too short and violated the prison's dress code, the AL.com reporter and managing producer wrote in a statement she posted online.