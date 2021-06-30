LOS ANGELES — Space is vast. But the area around our planet is getting crowded.
New technologies and the proliferation of competing rocket companies have made it cheaper to reach low Earth orbit. But more objects in space can also mean more spacecraft-damaging collisions.
A too-cluttered sky could also get in astronomers' way of learning more about the cosmos. And surrounding Earth with a continually denser layer of outmoded junk means that eventually there wouldn't be room for the new, useful satellites of the future.
That's why three engineers were out in Joshua Tree National Park in the middle of the night last week. They're part of a team exploring a possible solution: a device that would help satellite owners clean up after themselves.
Currently, long-dead satellites, spent rocket bodies and other pieces of outdated spacecraft float in orbit for years. There are about 23,000 pieces of space debris larger than a softball circling the planet, according to NASA. Objects that are too small to be tracked also pose a threat. NASA estimates there are 500,000 marble-sized pieces of junk in Earth's orbit, along with more than 100 million that are 1 millimeter or smaller.
"The rate at which we're launching is increasing exponentially and is proposed to increase five- to tenfold over the coming decade," said Timiebi Aganaba, an assistant professor at Arizona State University's School for the Future of Innovation in Society.
More space junk means the potential for more collisions, which in turn create more junk. Already, the International Space Station has had to maneuver itself to avoid debris 29 times since 1999, including three times last year alone. Even tiny objects can be a huge problem — space shuttle windows have had to be replaced because of damage caused by paint flecks whizzing through space and hitting them.