Todd Howard, director of “Starfield,” has been a fan of space adventures in games for decades and wanted to fulfill his own space exploration fantasy.  

I'm the interviewer, but legendary game creator Todd Howard was looking like he had questions for me.

It turns out I'm the first person he's spoken to outside his workplace who's played and finished the video game he's dreamed of making for the last quarter of a century. It's called "Starfield," developed by Bethesda Game Studios in Rockville, Md., and published under Microsoft's Xbox brand.