Roman water nymph Sabrina

A statue of the Roman water nymph Sabrina at a British estate was defaced with blue crayon this month.  

 National Trust

The mythological story of the Roman water nymph Sabrina was written in the 12th century, and a statue depicting her has been on display in Britain since the 1800s.

But this month, an unidentified artist gave the sculpture a new look when blue crayon was scribbled across the ceramic body, face and eyes. The statue was defaced after an Easter event at historic Croome Court, where children visiting the mansion and its gardens were given a pack of crayons, according to the BBC.