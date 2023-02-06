US-NEWS-MOBSTER-FAKEDDEATH-PT

Convicted drug smuggler Angelo Bedami holds a photograph of his father Joe Bedami Sr., a mobster and alleged Santo Trafficante hitman. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

 Douglas R. Clifford

TAMPA, Fla. — When Angelo Bedami returned from hiding in Sicily in 1983 to turn himself in for smuggling millions of dollars of drugs into Florida from Colombia, federal law enforcement’s initial question had nothing to do with his operation.

“Was your father there? That’s the first thing they asked me,” Angelo Bedami, now 72, said. “I told them I didn’t see him.”