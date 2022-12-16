Seven botched executions, the emptying of Oregon's death row and the increasing isolation of the death penalty to just a handful of states marked a tumultuous year for capital punishment in America, where the number of executions, death sentences and public support for the practice continued a decade-long decline.

At just 18, the number of executions this year hit a 31-year low, excluding the two previous pandemic years. And the 22 death sentences imposed mark an all-time pre-pandemic low in the United States, according to figures released Friday in the year-end report by the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC), which tracks data on capital punishment. Public polling also showed that support for the death penalty continued a steady slide from its peak in the mid-1990s to 55 percent this year - one percentage point up from last year's 50-year low.