TikToker Katie Sigmond has pulled stunts including bowling with a pumpkin and throwing a fake cinder block at cars. But one of the social media star's recent exploits got her in trouble.

"Do we really need to say, 'don't hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?' " officials with the national park wrote on Facebook last week, attaching a screenshot of the young woman apparently hitting a ball over the rim of the geologic wonder - and losing part of her club in the process. "Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below."