Turkey terrrorizes neighbors

Rachael Gross of Coon Rapids, Minn., confronts the wild turkey that has set up shop in her yard, terrorizing her and her neighbors, and won’t leave.

 Photo courtesy WCCO-TV

As Rachael Gross climbed the steps of her Coon Rapids, Minnesota, home in the summer of 2021, a turkey dropped from her roof and forced her to the ground. The turkey ripped her jacket, Gross said, and scattered her bags of eggs, coffee and other groceries across her front lawn.

That evening, Gross began asking the state’s wildlife authorities to relocate the wild turkey. So far, they’ve declined to do so. Instead, the turkey has made itself a home on Gross’s lawn.